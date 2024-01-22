Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 171.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Wix.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

