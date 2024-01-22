Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.