Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $202.97 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

