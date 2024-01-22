Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 191,031 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ThredUp worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,266 shares of company stock valued at $241,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

