Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160,393 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

