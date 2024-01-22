Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,308 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

MTD opened at $1,200.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

