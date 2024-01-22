Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 348,723 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,723 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $59,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

