Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 734 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,975,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSA opened at $162.90 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 226.51%.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

