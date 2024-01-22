Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,715 shares of company stock worth $391,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.46. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

