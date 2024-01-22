Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $146.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.