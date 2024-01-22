Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,610 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 89,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telefónica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Telefónica by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Telefónica by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 117,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.1592 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

