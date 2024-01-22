Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.33). SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 53.14% and a return on equity of 238.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

