Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,818 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 5.1 %

INN opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $729.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.97. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

