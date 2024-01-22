Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLC opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $796.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile



Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

