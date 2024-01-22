Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.0 million-$657.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.9 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

