Paycor HCM, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycor HCM in a report released on Friday, January 19th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYCR. TheStreet raised Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $20.24 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,532.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $392,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,532.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,013,768 shares of company stock valued at $103,533,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

