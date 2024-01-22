PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $300.80 million and $8.27 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99917875 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,736,995.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

