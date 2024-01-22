Penobscot Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $155.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

