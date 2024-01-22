Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $15.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

