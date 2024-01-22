Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

