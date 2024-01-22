Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE:PNW opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

