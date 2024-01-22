Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Sells $461,664.84 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 57,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $461,664.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 591,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fernando Mulet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $116,426.70.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.