Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Sells $461,664.84 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 57,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $461,664.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 591,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fernando Mulet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $116,426.70.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.