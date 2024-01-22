Pono Capital Three (NASDAQ:PTHR) & AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pono Capital Three (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pono Capital Three and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Three N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A AeroVironment $540.54 million 6.40 -$176.21 million ($4.84) -25.40

Pono Capital Three has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AeroVironment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Three 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pono Capital Three and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Pono Capital Three.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Pono Capital Three shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital Three and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Three N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -18.58% 13.53% 9.60%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Pono Capital Three on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

