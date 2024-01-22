Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

