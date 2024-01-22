PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCH opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

