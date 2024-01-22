Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $27.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 133,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after buying an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,380,000 after buying an additional 409,032 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Premier has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

