Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $70,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 2.5 %

Humana stock opened at $401.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.33. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.