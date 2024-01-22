Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $573.39 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,931,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $573,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

