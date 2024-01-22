Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $75.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $75,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.1 %
Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $139.33.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
