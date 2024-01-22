Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $86.91 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $86,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $371.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

