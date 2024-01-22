Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $88.52 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $88,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.