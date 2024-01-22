Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $92.15 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $92,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

