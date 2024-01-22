Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Stifel Financial worth $72,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SF. TD Cowen began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

