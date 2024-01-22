Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $71,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.74 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

