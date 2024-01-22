Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $74,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

