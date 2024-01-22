Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

TFPM opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $49.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

