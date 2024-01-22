Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DUK opened at $95.56 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.