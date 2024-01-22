Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Lowered by Analyst

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $109.24 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.