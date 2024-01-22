Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.46.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$60.01 and a 12 month high of C$70.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.23. The stock has a market cap of C$40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

