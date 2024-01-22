Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $159.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.