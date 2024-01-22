Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Barrington Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Shares of HAE opened at $83.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

