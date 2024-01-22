Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

