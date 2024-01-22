Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

