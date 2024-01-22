Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,155 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

