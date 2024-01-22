Raymond James Raises F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

