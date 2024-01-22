Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $111.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 34.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

