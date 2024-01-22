Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $179.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $4,474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $14,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

