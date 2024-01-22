REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

