Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $19.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

