Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bird Construction (BDT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bird Construction (TSE: BDT):

1/19/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$18.50.

1/12/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

1/4/2024 – Bird Construction was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Bird Construction was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

12/20/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

12/14/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

12/13/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT stock opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.23. Bird Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$14.84.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

